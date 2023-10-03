Ex-Dividend Reminder: Enerpac Tool Group, General Dynamics and Royal Gold

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/5/23, Enerpac Tool Group Corp (Symbol: EPAC), General Dynamics Corp (Symbol: GD), and Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Enerpac Tool Group Corp will pay its annual dividend of $0.04 on 10/18/23, General Dynamics Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.32 on 11/10/23, and Royal Gold Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.375 on 10/20/23. As a percentage of EPAC's recent stock price of $26.77, this dividend works out to approximately 0.15%, so look for shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp to trade 0.15% lower — all else being equal — when EPAC shares open for trading on 10/5/23. Similarly, investors should look for GD to open 0.59% lower in price and for RGLD to open 0.37% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EPAC, GD, and RGLD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp (Symbol: EPAC):



General Dynamics Corp (Symbol: GD):



Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.15% for Enerpac Tool Group Corp, 2.37% for General Dynamics Corp, and 1.46% for Royal Gold Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Enerpac Tool Group Corp shares are currently trading flat, General Dynamics Corp shares are down about 0.1%, and Royal Gold Inc shares are off about 0.4% on the day.

