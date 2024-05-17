Ex-Dividend Reminder: Energizer Holdings, Cheesecake Factory and Ormat Technologies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/21/24, Energizer Holdings Inc (Symbol: ENR), Cheesecake Factory Inc. (Symbol: CAKE), and Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Energizer Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 6/12/24, Cheesecake Factory Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 6/4/24, and Ormat Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 6/5/24. As a percentage of ENR's recent stock price of $30.95, this dividend works out to approximately 0.97%, so look for shares of Energizer Holdings Inc to trade 0.97% lower — all else being equal — when ENR shares open for trading on 5/21/24. Similarly, investors should look for CAKE to open 0.66% lower in price and for ORA to open 0.17% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ENR, CAKE, and ORA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Energizer Holdings Inc (Symbol: ENR):



Cheesecake Factory Inc. (Symbol: CAKE):



Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.88% for Energizer Holdings Inc, 2.65% for Cheesecake Factory Inc., and 0.66% for Ormat Technologies Inc.

In Friday trading, Energizer Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 0.3%, Cheesecake Factory Inc. shares are off about 0.8%, and Ormat Technologies Inc shares are off about 0.9% on the day.

