Ex-Dividend Reminder: Enerflex, Gildan Activewear and Warner Music Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/23/23, Enerflex Ltd. (Symbol: EFXT), Gildan Activewear Inc (Symbol: GIL), and Warner Music Group Corp (Symbol: WMG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Enerflex Ltd. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.025 on 10/12/23, Gildan Activewear Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.186 on 9/18/23, and Warner Music Group Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 9/1/23. As a percentage of EFXT's recent stock price of $6.01, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%, so look for shares of Enerflex Ltd. to trade 0.42% lower — all else being equal — when EFXT shares open for trading on 8/23/23. Similarly, investors should look for GIL to open 0.62% lower in price and for WMG to open 0.52% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EFXT, GIL, and WMG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Enerflex Ltd. (Symbol: EFXT):



Gildan Activewear Inc (Symbol: GIL):



Warner Music Group Corp (Symbol: WMG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.66% for Enerflex Ltd., 2.48% for Gildan Activewear Inc, and 2.09% for Warner Music Group Corp.

In Monday trading, Enerflex Ltd. shares are currently off about 1.1%, Gildan Activewear Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and Warner Music Group Corp shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

