Ex-Dividend Reminder: Encore Wire, Kadant and Simpson Manufacturing

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/4/24, Encore Wire Corp. (Symbol: WIRE), Kadant Inc (Symbol: KAI), and Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Symbol: SSD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Encore Wire Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.02 on 1/19/24, Kadant Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 2/1/24, and Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 1/25/24. As a percentage of WIRE's recent stock price of $213.60, this dividend works out to approximately 0.01%, so look for shares of Encore Wire Corp. to trade 0.01% lower — all else being equal — when WIRE shares open for trading on 1/4/24. Similarly, investors should look for KAI to open 0.10% lower in price and for SSD to open 0.14% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WIRE, KAI, and SSD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Encore Wire Corp. (Symbol: WIRE):



Kadant Inc (Symbol: KAI):



Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Symbol: SSD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.04% for Encore Wire Corp., 0.41% for Kadant Inc, and 0.55% for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Encore Wire Corp. shares are currently off about 0.4%, Kadant Inc shares are off about 1.4%, and Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. shares are down about 1.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.