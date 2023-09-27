News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Encompass Health, AXIS Capital Holdings and Independent Bank

September 27, 2023 — 10:34 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/29/23, Encompass Health Corp (Symbol: EHC), AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd (Symbol: AXS), and Independent Bank Corp (Symbol: INDB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Encompass Health Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 10/16/23, AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 10/18/23, and Independent Bank Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 10/6/23. As a percentage of EHC's recent stock price of $67.55, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%, so look for shares of Encompass Health Corp to trade 0.22% lower — all else being equal — when EHC shares open for trading on 9/29/23. Similarly, investors should look for AXS to open 0.76% lower in price and for INDB to open 1.13% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EHC, AXS, and INDB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Encompass Health Corp (Symbol: EHC):

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd (Symbol: AXS):

Independent Bank Corp (Symbol: INDB):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.89% for Encompass Health Corp, 3.05% for AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd, and 4.51% for Independent Bank Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Encompass Health Corp shares are currently off about 0.3%, AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd shares are up about 0.3%, and Independent Bank Corp shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

