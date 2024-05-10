Ex-Dividend Reminder: Enbridge, Exxon Mobil and Diamondback Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/14/24, Enbridge Inc (Symbol: ENB), Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Enbridge Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.915 on 6/1/24, Exxon Mobil Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.95 on 6/10/24, and Diamondback Energy, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.90 on 5/22/24. As a percentage of ENB's recent stock price of $37.36, this dividend works out to approximately 2.45%, so look for shares of Enbridge Inc to trade 2.45% lower — all else being equal — when ENB shares open for trading on 5/14/24. Similarly, investors should look for XOM to open 0.80% lower in price and for FANG to open 0.44% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ENB, XOM, and FANG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Enbridge Inc (Symbol: ENB):



Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM):



Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 9.80% for Enbridge Inc, 3.21% for Exxon Mobil Corp, and 1.77% for Diamondback Energy, Inc..

In Friday trading, Enbridge Inc shares are currently up about 0.3%, Exxon Mobil Corp shares are up about 2%, and Diamondback Energy, Inc. shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

