Ex-Dividend Reminder: Enact Holdings, Qualcomm and NVIDIA

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/29/24, Enact Holdings Inc (Symbol: ACT), Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), and NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Enact Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.185 on 6/13/24, Qualcomm Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.85 on 6/20/24, and NVIDIA Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 6/4/24. As a percentage of ACT's recent stock price of $30.90, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of Enact Holdings Inc to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when ACT shares open for trading on 5/29/24. Similarly, investors should look for QCOM to open 0.40% lower in price and for NVDA to open 0.00% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ACT, QCOM, and NVDA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Enact Holdings Inc (Symbol: ACT):



Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM):



NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.39% for Enact Holdings Inc, 1.62% for Qualcomm Inc, and 0.02% for NVIDIA Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Enact Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 0.8%, Qualcomm Inc shares are up about 4.3%, and NVIDIA Corp shares are up about 2.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Funds Holding CHSN

 ETFs Holding CPLA

 Institutional Holders of GIVE



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.