Ex-Dividend Reminder: Enact Holdings, First Citizens BancShares and EPR Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/30/23, Enact Holdings Inc (Symbol: ACT), First Citizens BancShares Inc (Symbol: FCNCA), and EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Enact Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 6/14/23, First Citizens BancShares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 6/15/23, and EPR Properties will pay its monthly dividend of $0.275 on 6/15/23. As a percentage of ACT's recent stock price of $24.25, this dividend works out to approximately 0.66%, so look for shares of Enact Holdings Inc to trade 0.66% lower — all else being equal — when ACT shares open for trading on 5/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for FCNCA to open 0.06% lower in price and for EPR to open 0.67% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ACT, FCNCA, and EPR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Enact Holdings Inc (Symbol: ACT):



First Citizens BancShares Inc (Symbol: FCNCA):



EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.64% for Enact Holdings Inc, 0.24% for First Citizens BancShares Inc, and 8.02% for EPR Properties.

In Friday trading, Enact Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, First Citizens BancShares Inc shares are off about 1.4%, and EPR Properties shares are off about 0.4% on the day.

