Ex-Dividend Reminder: Employers Holdings, Realty Income and Nelnet

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/28/23, Employers Holdings Inc (Symbol: EIG), Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O), and Nelnet Inc (Symbol: NNI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Employers Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 3/15/23, Realty Income Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.2545 on 3/15/23, and Nelnet Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 3/15/23. As a percentage of EIG's recent stock price of $43.31, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of Employers Holdings Inc to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when EIG shares open for trading on 2/28/23. Similarly, investors should look for O to open 0.39% lower in price and for NNI to open 0.28% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EIG, O, and NNI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Employers Holdings Inc (Symbol: EIG):



Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O):



Nelnet Inc (Symbol: NNI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.40% for Employers Holdings Inc, 4.66% for Realty Income Corp, and 1.10% for Nelnet Inc.

In Friday trading, Employers Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 0.3%, Realty Income Corp shares are down about 0.9%, and Nelnet Inc shares are down about 0.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.