Ex-Dividend Reminder: Employers Holdings, ArcBest Corp and United Rentals

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/8/23, Employers Holdings Inc (Symbol: EIG), ArcBest Corp (Symbol: ARCB), and United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Employers Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 8/23/23, ArcBest Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 8/23/23, and United Rentals Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.48 on 8/23/23. As a percentage of EIG's recent stock price of $38.92, this dividend works out to approximately 0.72%, so look for shares of Employers Holdings Inc to trade 0.72% lower — all else being equal — when EIG shares open for trading on 8/8/23. Similarly, investors should look for ARCB to open 0.10% lower in price and for URI to open 0.32% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EIG, ARCB, and URI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Employers Holdings Inc (Symbol: EIG):



ArcBest Corp (Symbol: ARCB):



United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.88% for Employers Holdings Inc, 0.40% for ArcBest Corp, and 1.28% for United Rentals Inc.

In Friday trading, Employers Holdings Inc shares are currently down about 0.4%, ArcBest Corp shares are up about 1.1%, and United Rentals Inc shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.