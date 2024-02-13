News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Emerson Electric, PPG Industries and Hawkins

February 13, 2024 — 11:44 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/15/24, Emerson Electric Co. (Symbol: EMR), PPG Industries Inc (Symbol: PPG), and Hawkins Inc (Symbol: HWKN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Emerson Electric Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.525 on 3/11/24, PPG Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 3/12/24, and Hawkins Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 3/1/24. As a percentage of EMR's recent stock price of $104.28, this dividend works out to approximately 0.50%, so look for shares of Emerson Electric Co. to trade 0.50% lower — all else being equal — when EMR shares open for trading on 2/15/24. Similarly, investors should look for PPG to open 0.46% lower in price and for HWKN to open 0.25% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EMR, PPG, and HWKN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Emerson Electric Co. (Symbol: EMR):

PPG Industries Inc (Symbol: PPG):

Hawkins Inc (Symbol: HWKN):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.01% for Emerson Electric Co., 1.85% for PPG Industries Inc, and 0.98% for Hawkins Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Emerson Electric Co. shares are currently up about 1.1%, PPG Industries Inc shares are up about 0.9%, and Hawkins Inc shares are up about 3.2% on the day.

