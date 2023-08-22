Ex-Dividend Reminder: Embecta, National Bank Holdings and Columbia Banking System

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/24/23, Embecta Corp (Symbol: EMBC), National Bank Holdings Corp (Symbol: NBHC), and Columbia Banking System Inc (Symbol: COLB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Embecta Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 9/13/23, National Bank Holdings Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 9/15/23, and Columbia Banking System Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 9/11/23. As a percentage of EMBC's recent stock price of $17.45, this dividend works out to approximately 0.86%, so look for shares of Embecta Corp to trade 0.86% lower — all else being equal — when EMBC shares open for trading on 8/24/23. Similarly, investors should look for NBHC to open 0.80% lower in price and for COLB to open 1.84% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EMBC, NBHC, and COLB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Embecta Corp (Symbol: EMBC):



National Bank Holdings Corp (Symbol: NBHC):



Columbia Banking System Inc (Symbol: COLB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.44% for Embecta Corp, 3.20% for National Bank Holdings Corp, and 7.37% for Columbia Banking System Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Embecta Corp shares are currently up about 1.7%, National Bank Holdings Corp shares are up about 0.8%, and Columbia Banking System Inc shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

