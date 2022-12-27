Ex-Dividend Reminder: Embecta, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and CI Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, Embecta Corp (Symbol: EMBC), Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (Symbol: BXSL), and CI Financial Corphares (Symbol: CIXX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Embecta Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 1/11/23, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 1/31/23, and CI Financial Corphares will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 1/13/23. As a percentage of EMBC's recent stock price of $27.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of Embecta Corp to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when EMBC shares open for trading on 12/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for BXSL to open 2.61% lower in price and for CIXX to open 1.84% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EMBC, BXSL, and CIXX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Embecta Corp (Symbol: EMBC):



Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (Symbol: BXSL):



CI Financial Corphares (Symbol: CIXX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.18% for Embecta Corp, 10.42% for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund, and 7.35% for CI Financial Corphares.

In Tuesday trading, Embecta Corp shares are currently off about 0.1%, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund shares are up about 0.4%, and CI Financial Corphares shares are down about 1.8% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.