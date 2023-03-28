Markets
EFC

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ellington Financial, Sun Communities and EastGroup Properties

March 28, 2023 — 12:01 pm EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/30/23, Ellington Financial Inc (Symbol: EFC), Sun Communities Inc (Symbol: SUI), and EastGroup Properties Inc (Symbol: EGP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ellington Financial Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.15 on 4/25/23, Sun Communities Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.93 on 4/17/23, and EastGroup Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.25 on 4/14/23. As a percentage of EFC's recent stock price of $11.74, this dividend works out to approximately 1.28%, so look for shares of Ellington Financial Inc to trade 1.28% lower — all else being equal — when EFC shares open for trading on 3/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for SUI to open 0.71% lower in price and for EGP to open 0.80% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EFC, SUI, and EGP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ellington Financial Inc (Symbol: EFC):

EFC+Dividend+History+Chart

Sun Communities Inc (Symbol: SUI):

SUI+Dividend+History+Chart

EastGroup Properties Inc (Symbol: EGP):

EGP+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 15.33% for Ellington Financial Inc, 2.82% for Sun Communities Inc, and 3.18% for EastGroup Properties Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Ellington Financial Inc shares are currently off about 0.3%, Sun Communities Inc shares are off about 0.8%, and EastGroup Properties Inc shares are off about 0.9% on the day.

