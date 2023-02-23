Markets
EFC

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ellington Financial, FactSet Research Systems and Skyworks Solutions

February 23, 2023 — 12:19 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/27/23, Ellington Financial Inc (Symbol: EFC), FactSet Research Systems Inc. (Symbol: FDS), and Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ellington Financial Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.15 on 3/27/23, FactSet Research Systems Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.89 on 3/16/23, and Skyworks Solutions Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.62 on 3/21/23. As a percentage of EFC's recent stock price of $13.41, this dividend works out to approximately 1.12%, so look for shares of Ellington Financial Inc to trade 1.12% lower — all else being equal — when EFC shares open for trading on 2/27/23. Similarly, investors should look for FDS to open 0.21% lower in price and for SWKS to open 0.55% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EFC, FDS, and SWKS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ellington Financial Inc (Symbol: EFC):

EFC+Dividend+History+Chart

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (Symbol: FDS):

FDS+Dividend+History+Chart

Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS):

SWKS+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 13.42% for Ellington Financial Inc, 0.84% for FactSet Research Systems Inc., and 2.18% for Skyworks Solutions Inc.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Thursday trading, Ellington Financial Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, FactSet Research Systems Inc. shares are up about 0.9%, and Skyworks Solutions Inc shares are up about 2.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Barry Rosenstein
 PTMC Videos
 INVO Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EFC
FDS
SWKS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.