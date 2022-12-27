Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ellington Financial, Blackstone Mortgage Trust and Tricon Residential

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, Ellington Financial Inc (Symbol: EFC), Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: BXMT), and Tricon Residential Inc (Symbol: TCN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ellington Financial Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.15 on 1/25/23, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.62 on 1/13/23, and Tricon Residential Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.058 on 1/15/23. As a percentage of EFC's recent stock price of $13.00, this dividend works out to approximately 1.15%, so look for shares of Ellington Financial Inc to trade 1.15% lower — all else being equal — when EFC shares open for trading on 12/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for BXMT to open 2.77% lower in price and for TCN to open 0.77% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EFC, BXMT, and TCN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ellington Financial Inc (Symbol: EFC):



Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: BXMT):



Tricon Residential Inc (Symbol: TCN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 13.85% for Ellington Financial Inc, 11.10% for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc, and 3.07% for Tricon Residential Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Ellington Financial Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc shares are down about 0.2%, and Tricon Residential Inc shares are down about 1.1% on the day.

