Ex-Dividend Reminder: Eli Lilly, Select Medical Holdings and LeMaitre Vascular

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/15/24, Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY), Select Medical Holdings Corp (Symbol: SEM), and LeMaitre Vascular Inc (Symbol: LMAT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Eli Lilly will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.30 on 6/10/24, Select Medical Holdings Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 5/30/24, and LeMaitre Vascular Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 5/30/24. As a percentage of LLY's recent stock price of $760.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.17%, so look for shares of Eli Lilly to trade 0.17% lower — all else being equal — when LLY shares open for trading on 5/15/24. Similarly, investors should look for SEM to open 0.37% lower in price and for LMAT to open 0.21% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LLY, SEM, and LMAT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.68% for Eli Lilly, 1.49% for Select Medical Holdings Corp, and 0.84% for LeMaitre Vascular Inc.

In Monday trading, Eli Lilly shares are currently down about 1.5%, Select Medical Holdings Corp shares are up about 1.1%, and LeMaitre Vascular Inc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

