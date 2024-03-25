Ex-Dividend Reminder: Edison International, PG&E and Algonquin Power & Utilities

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/27/24, Edison International (Symbol: EIX), PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG), and Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (Symbol: AQN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Edison International will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.78 on 4/30/24, PG&E Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 4/15/24, and Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1085 on 4/15/24. As a percentage of EIX's recent stock price of $69.56, this dividend works out to approximately 1.12%, so look for shares of Edison International to trade 1.12% lower — all else being equal — when EIX shares open for trading on 3/27/24. Similarly, investors should look for PCG to open 0.06% lower in price and for AQN to open 1.77% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EIX, PCG, and AQN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Edison International (Symbol: EIX):



PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG):



Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (Symbol: AQN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.49% for Edison International, 0.24% for PG&E Corp, and 7.09% for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.

In Monday trading, Edison International shares are currently off about 0.9%, PG&E Corp shares are down about 0.1%, and Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

