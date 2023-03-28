Markets
EIX

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Edison International, Algonquin Power & Utilities and National Healthcare

March 28, 2023 — 10:47 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/30/23, Edison International (Symbol: EIX), Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (Symbol: AQN), and National Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: NHC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Edison International will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.7375 on 4/30/23, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1085 on 4/14/23, and National Healthcare Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.57 on 5/1/23. As a percentage of EIX's recent stock price of $68.50, this dividend works out to approximately 1.08%, so look for shares of Edison International to trade 1.08% lower — all else being equal — when EIX shares open for trading on 3/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for AQN to open 1.34% lower in price and for NHC to open 0.98% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EIX, AQN, and NHC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Edison International (Symbol: EIX):

EIX+Dividend+History+Chart

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (Symbol: AQN):

AQN+Dividend+History+Chart

National Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: NHC):

NHC+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.31% for Edison International, 5.37% for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, and 3.91% for National Healthcare Corp..

In Tuesday trading, Edison International shares are currently off about 0.1%, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp shares are up about 0.4%, and National Healthcare Corp. shares are down about 0.2% on the day.

