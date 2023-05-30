Ex-Dividend Reminder: eBay, L3Harris Technologies and Watts Water Technologies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/31/23, eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY), L3Harris Technologies Inc (Symbol: LHX), and Watts Water Technologies Inc (Symbol: WTS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. eBay Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 6/16/23, L3Harris Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.14 on 6/16/23, and Watts Water Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 6/15/23. As a percentage of EBAY's recent stock price of $44.31, this dividend works out to approximately 0.56%, so look for shares of eBay Inc. to trade 0.56% lower — all else being equal — when EBAY shares open for trading on 5/31/23. Similarly, investors should look for LHX to open 0.64% lower in price and for WTS to open 0.22% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EBAY, LHX, and WTS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY):



L3Harris Technologies Inc (Symbol: LHX):



Watts Water Technologies Inc (Symbol: WTS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.26% for eBay Inc., 2.55% for L3Harris Technologies Inc, and 0.87% for Watts Water Technologies Inc.

In Tuesday trading, eBay Inc. shares are currently off about 0.1%, L3Harris Technologies Inc shares are off about 0.1%, and Watts Water Technologies Inc shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

