Ex-Dividend Reminder: eBay, ITT and Premier

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/31/23, eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY), ITT Inc (Symbol: ITT), and Premier Inc (Symbol: PINC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. eBay Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 9/15/23, ITT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 10/2/23, and Premier Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 9/15/23. As a percentage of EBAY's recent stock price of $44.09, this dividend works out to approximately 0.57%, so look for shares of eBay Inc. to trade 0.57% lower — all else being equal — when EBAY shares open for trading on 8/31/23. Similarly, investors should look for ITT to open 0.29% lower in price and for PINC to open 0.96% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EBAY, ITT, and PINC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY):



ITT Inc (Symbol: ITT):



Premier Inc (Symbol: PINC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.27% for eBay Inc., 1.17% for ITT Inc, and 3.85% for Premier Inc.

In Tuesday trading, eBay Inc. shares are currently up about 0.5%, ITT Inc shares are trading flat, and Premier Inc shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.