Ex-Dividend Reminder: Eastman Chemical, Greif and Packaging Corp of America

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/15/23, Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN), Greif Inc (Symbol: GEF), and Packaging Corp of America (Symbol: PKG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Eastman Chemical Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.81 on 1/5/24, Greif Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 1/1/24, and Packaging Corp of America will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.25 on 1/15/24. As a percentage of EMN's recent stock price of $84.72, this dividend works out to approximately 0.96%, so look for shares of Eastman Chemical Co to trade 0.96% lower — all else being equal — when EMN shares open for trading on 12/15/23. Similarly, investors should look for GEF to open 0.83% lower in price and for PKG to open 0.77% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EMN, GEF, and PKG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN):



Greif Inc (Symbol: GEF):



Packaging Corp of America (Symbol: PKG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.82% for Eastman Chemical Co, 3.31% for Greif Inc, and 3.09% for Packaging Corp of America.

In Wednesday trading, Eastman Chemical Co shares are currently down about 0.9%, Greif Inc shares are down about 1.3%, and Packaging Corp of America shares are down about 2.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.