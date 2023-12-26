Ex-Dividend Reminder: EastGroup Properties, Ready Capital and Ryman Hospitality Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/28/23, EastGroup Properties Inc (Symbol: EGP), Ready Capital Corp (Symbol: RC), and Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (Symbol: RHP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. EastGroup Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.27 on 1/12/24, Ready Capital Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 1/31/24, and Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.10 on 1/16/24. As a percentage of EGP's recent stock price of $183.67, this dividend works out to approximately 0.69%, so look for shares of EastGroup Properties Inc to trade 0.69% lower — all else being equal — when EGP shares open for trading on 12/28/23. Similarly, investors should look for RC to open 2.74% lower in price and for RHP to open 1.00% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EGP, RC, and RHP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

EastGroup Properties Inc (Symbol: EGP):



Ready Capital Corp (Symbol: RC):



Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (Symbol: RHP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.77% for EastGroup Properties Inc, 10.98% for Ready Capital Corp, and 3.99% for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc.

In Tuesday trading, EastGroup Properties Inc shares are currently up about 0.6%, Ready Capital Corp shares are down about 0.1%, and Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc shares are up about 1.3% on the day.

