Ex-Dividend Reminder: Eagle Materials, Huntsman and Methanex

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/14/23, Eagle Materials Inc (Symbol: EXP), Huntsman Corp (Symbol: HUN), and Methanex Corp (Symbol: MEOH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Eagle Materials Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 10/16/23, Huntsman Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2375 on 9/29/23, and Methanex Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.185 on 9/30/23. As a percentage of EXP's recent stock price of $180.73, this dividend works out to approximately 0.14%, so look for shares of Eagle Materials Inc to trade 0.14% lower — all else being equal — when EXP shares open for trading on 9/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for HUN to open 0.93% lower in price and for MEOH to open 0.45% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EXP, HUN, and MEOH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Eagle Materials Inc (Symbol: EXP):



Huntsman Corp (Symbol: HUN):



Methanex Corp (Symbol: MEOH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.55% for Eagle Materials Inc, 3.73% for Huntsman Corp, and 1.81% for Methanex Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Eagle Materials Inc shares are currently down about 0.8%, Huntsman Corp shares are off about 0.2%, and Methanex Corp shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

