Ex-Dividend Reminder: Eagle Materials, Eastman Chemical and Huntsman

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/24, Eagle Materials Inc (Symbol: EXP), Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN), and Huntsman Corp (Symbol: HUN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Eagle Materials Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 4/12/24, Eastman Chemical Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.81 on 4/5/24, and Huntsman Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 3/29/24. As a percentage of EXP's recent stock price of $251.61, this dividend works out to approximately 0.10%, so look for shares of Eagle Materials Inc to trade 0.10% lower — all else being equal — when EXP shares open for trading on 3/14/24. Similarly, investors should look for EMN to open 0.88% lower in price and for HUN to open 0.96% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EXP, EMN, and HUN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Eagle Materials Inc (Symbol: EXP):



Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN):



Huntsman Corp (Symbol: HUN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.40% for Eagle Materials Inc, 3.53% for Eastman Chemical Co, and 3.82% for Huntsman Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Eagle Materials Inc shares are currently off about 2.1%, Eastman Chemical Co shares are up about 2.1%, and Huntsman Corp shares are down about 1.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 XYLG shares outstanding history

 REXI Insider Buying

 CTVA Stock Predictions



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.