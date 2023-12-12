News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Eagle Materials, Devon Energy and Cenovus Energy

December 12, 2023 — 10:26 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/23, Eagle Materials Inc (Symbol: EXP), Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN), and Cenovus Energy Inc (Symbol: CVE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Eagle Materials Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 1/12/24, Devon Energy Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 12/29/23, and Cenovus Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 12/29/23. As a percentage of EXP's recent stock price of $188.36, this dividend works out to approximately 0.13%, so look for shares of Eagle Materials Inc to trade 0.13% lower — all else being equal — when EXP shares open for trading on 12/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for DVN to open 0.45% lower in price and for CVE to open 0.87% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EXP, DVN, and CVE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Eagle Materials Inc (Symbol: EXP):

EXP+Dividend+History+Chart

Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN):

DVN+Dividend+History+Chart

Cenovus Energy Inc (Symbol: CVE):

CVE+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.53% for Eagle Materials Inc, 1.80% for Devon Energy Corp., and 3.46% for Cenovus Energy Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Eagle Materials Inc shares are currently down about 0.4%, Devon Energy Corp. shares are up about 0.7%, and Cenovus Energy Inc shares are down about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Stocks mentioned

EXP
DVN
CVE

