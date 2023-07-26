Ex-Dividend Reminder: DuPont, Celanese and Plains All American Pipeline

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/28/23, DuPont (Symbol: DD), Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE), and Plains All American Pipeline LP (Symbol: PAA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. DuPont will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 9/15/23, Celanese Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 8/14/23, and Plains All American Pipeline LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2675 on 8/14/23. As a percentage of DD's recent stock price of $76.92, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%, so look for shares of DuPont to trade 0.47% lower — all else being equal — when DD shares open for trading on 7/28/23. Similarly, investors should look for CE to open 0.56% lower in price and for PAA to open 1.79% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DD, CE, and PAA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

DuPont (Symbol: DD):



Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE):



Plains All American Pipeline LP (Symbol: PAA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.87% for DuPont, 2.26% for Celanese Corp, and 7.15% for Plains All American Pipeline LP.

In Wednesday trading, DuPont shares are currently up about 0.1%, Celanese Corp shares are down about 0.1%, and Plains All American Pipeline LP shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

