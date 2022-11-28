Ex-Dividend Reminder: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Clearway Energy and ITT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/30/22, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (Symbol: DNB), Clearway Energy Inc (Symbol: CWEN), and ITT Inc (Symbol: ITT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 12/15/22, Clearway Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3672 on 12/15/22, and ITT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.264 on 12/30/22. As a percentage of DNB's recent stock price of $13.47, this dividend works out to approximately 0.37%, so look for shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc to trade 0.37% lower — all else being equal — when DNB shares open for trading on 11/30/22. Similarly, investors should look for CWEN to open 1.03% lower in price and for ITT to open 0.32% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DNB, CWEN, and ITT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (Symbol: DNB):



Clearway Energy Inc (Symbol: CWEN):



ITT Inc (Symbol: ITT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.48% for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, 4.11% for Clearway Energy Inc, and 1.26% for ITT Inc.

In Monday trading, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc shares are currently down about 0.1%, Clearway Energy Inc shares are off about 0.7%, and ITT Inc shares are off about 1.2% on the day.

