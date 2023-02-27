Ex-Dividend Reminder: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Armstrong World Industries and Mosaic

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/1/23, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (Symbol: DNB), Armstrong World Industries Inc (Symbol: AWI), and Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 3/16/23, Armstrong World Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.254 on 3/16/23, and Mosaic Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 3/16/23. As a percentage of DNB's recent stock price of $12.01, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%, so look for shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc to trade 0.42% lower — all else being equal — when DNB shares open for trading on 3/1/23. Similarly, investors should look for AWI to open 0.32% lower in price and for MOS to open 0.38% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DNB, AWI, and MOS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.67% for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, 1.27% for Armstrong World Industries Inc, and 1.53% for Mosaic Co.

In Monday trading, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc shares are currently off about 0.3%, Armstrong World Industries Inc shares are up about 0.5%, and Mosaic Co shares are up about 1.2% on the day.

