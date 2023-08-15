Ex-Dividend Reminder: Duke Energy, U.S. Physical Therapy and Amgen

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/17/23, Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK), U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (Symbol: USPH), and Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Duke Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.025 on 9/18/23, U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 9/8/23, and Amgen Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.13 on 9/8/23. As a percentage of DUK's recent stock price of $92.14, this dividend works out to approximately 1.11%, so look for shares of Duke Energy Corp to trade 1.11% lower — all else being equal — when DUK shares open for trading on 8/17/23. Similarly, investors should look for USPH to open 0.40% lower in price and for AMGN to open 0.82% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DUK, USPH, and AMGN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK):



U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (Symbol: USPH):



Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.45% for Duke Energy Corp, 1.61% for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., and 3.28% for Amgen Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Duke Energy Corp shares are currently off about 0.7%, U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. shares are off about 0.5%, and Amgen Inc shares are off about 0.4% on the day.

