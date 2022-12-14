Ex-Dividend Reminder: DT Midstream, DTE Energy and Hudson Pacific Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/16/22, DT Midstream Inc (Symbol: DTM), DTE Energy Co (Symbol: DTE), and Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (Symbol: HPP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. DT Midstream Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.64 on 1/15/23, DTE Energy Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.9525 on 1/15/23, and Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 12/29/22. As a percentage of DTM's recent stock price of $58.55, this dividend works out to approximately 1.09%, so look for shares of DT Midstream Inc to trade 1.09% lower — all else being equal — when DTM shares open for trading on 12/16/22. Similarly, investors should look for DTE to open 0.79% lower in price and for HPP to open 2.39% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DTM, DTE, and HPP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

DT Midstream Inc (Symbol: DTM):



DTE Energy Co (Symbol: DTE):



Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (Symbol: HPP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.37% for DT Midstream Inc, 3.14% for DTE Energy Co, and 9.56% for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.

In Wednesday trading, DT Midstream Inc shares are currently up about 0.3%, DTE Energy Co shares are up about 0.6%, and Hudson Pacific Properties Inc shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.