News & Insights

Markets
DOV

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Dover, Corning and Tennant

May 26, 2023 — 11:01 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/30/23, Dover Corp (Symbol: DOV), Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW), and Tennant Co. (Symbol: TNC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Dover Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.505 on 6/15/23, Corning Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 6/29/23, and Tennant Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.265 on 6/15/23. As a percentage of DOV's recent stock price of $135.08, this dividend works out to approximately 0.37%, so look for shares of Dover Corp to trade 0.37% lower — all else being equal — when DOV shares open for trading on 5/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for GLW to open 0.90% lower in price and for TNC to open 0.35% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DOV, GLW, and TNC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Dover Corp (Symbol: DOV):

DOV+Dividend+History+Chart

Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW):

GLW+Dividend+History+Chart

Tennant Co. (Symbol: TNC):

TNC+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.50% for Dover Corp, 3.60% for Corning Inc, and 1.41% for Tennant Co..

In Friday trading, Dover Corp shares are currently off about 0.1%, Corning Inc shares are up about 0.3%, and Tennant Co. shares are down about 0.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 MTB Stock Predictions
 ABEO Average Annual Return
 INSY Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DOV
GLW
TNC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.