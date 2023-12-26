Ex-Dividend Reminder: Douglas Emmett, Ameris Bancorp and W.P. Carey

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/28/23, Douglas Emmett Inc (Symbol: DEI), Ameris Bancorp (Symbol: ABCB), and W.P. Carey Inc (Symbol: WPC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Douglas Emmett Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 1/17/24, Ameris Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 1/8/24, and W.P. Carey Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.86 on 1/16/24. As a percentage of DEI's recent stock price of $14.99, this dividend works out to approximately 1.27%, so look for shares of Douglas Emmett Inc to trade 1.27% lower — all else being equal — when DEI shares open for trading on 12/28/23. Similarly, investors should look for ABCB to open 0.29% lower in price and for WPC to open 1.33% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DEI, ABCB, and WPC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Douglas Emmett Inc (Symbol: DEI):



Ameris Bancorp (Symbol: ABCB):



W.P. Carey Inc (Symbol: WPC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.07% for Douglas Emmett Inc, 1.14% for Ameris Bancorp, and 5.30% for W.P. Carey Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Douglas Emmett Inc shares are currently down about 0.7%, Ameris Bancorp shares are up about 1.5%, and W.P. Carey Inc shares are down about 0.2% on the day.

