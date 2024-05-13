Ex-Dividend Reminder: DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund, Microsoft and Cognex

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/15/24, DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (Symbol: DLY), Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), and Cognex Corp (Symbol: CGNX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund will pay its monthly dividend of $0.1167 on 5/31/24, Microsoft Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 6/13/24, and Cognex Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.075 on 5/30/24. As a percentage of DLY's recent stock price of $15.86, this dividend works out to approximately 0.74%, so look for shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund to trade 0.74% lower — all else being equal — when DLY shares open for trading on 5/15/24. Similarly, investors should look for MSFT to open 0.18% lower in price and for CGNX to open 0.16% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DLY, MSFT, and CGNX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (Symbol: DLY):



Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT):



Cognex Corp (Symbol: CGNX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.83% for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund, 0.72% for Microsoft Corporation, and 0.65% for Cognex Corp.

In Monday trading, DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund shares are currently off about 0.4%, Microsoft Corporation shares are up about 0.6%, and Cognex Corp shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

