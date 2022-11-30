Ex-Dividend Reminder: Donaldson, Universal Logistics Holdings and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/2/22, Donaldson Co. Inc. (Symbol: DCI), Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (Symbol: ULH), and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Donaldson Co. Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 12/20/22, Universal Logistics Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.105 on 1/3/23, and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 12/27/22. As a percentage of DCI's recent stock price of $61.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.37%, so look for shares of Donaldson Co. Inc. to trade 0.37% lower — all else being equal — when DCI shares open for trading on 12/2/22. Similarly, investors should look for ULH to open 0.28% lower in price and for KNX to open 0.22% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DCI, ULH, and KNX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Donaldson Co. Inc. (Symbol: DCI):



Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (Symbol: ULH):



Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.50% for Donaldson Co. Inc., 1.12% for Universal Logistics Holdings Inc, and 0.87% for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Donaldson Co. Inc. shares are currently up about 4%, Universal Logistics Holdings Inc shares are up about 2.9%, and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

