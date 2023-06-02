Ex-Dividend Reminder: Donaldson, Avery Dennison and Halliburton

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/6/23, Donaldson Co. Inc. (Symbol: DCI), Avery Dennison Corp (Symbol: AVY), and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Donaldson Co. Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 6/23/23, Avery Dennison Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.81 on 6/21/23, and Halliburton Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 6/28/23. As a percentage of DCI's recent stock price of $59.99, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%, so look for shares of Donaldson Co. Inc. to trade 0.42% lower — all else being equal — when DCI shares open for trading on 6/6/23. Similarly, investors should look for AVY to open 0.50% lower in price and for HAL to open 0.52% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DCI, AVY, and HAL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Donaldson Co. Inc. (Symbol: DCI):



Avery Dennison Corp (Symbol: AVY):



Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.67% for Donaldson Co. Inc., 2.00% for Avery Dennison Corp, and 2.09% for Halliburton Company.

In Friday trading, Donaldson Co. Inc. shares are currently up about 1.4%, Avery Dennison Corp shares are up about 1.7%, and Halliburton Company shares are up about 2.1% on the day.

