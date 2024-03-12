Ex-Dividend Reminder: Dominos Pizza, Xcel Energy and Chesapeake Utilities

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/24, Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ), Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL), and Chesapeake Utilities Corp. (Symbol: CPK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Dominos Pizza Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.51 on 3/29/24, Xcel Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.5475 on 4/20/24, and Chesapeake Utilities Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.59 on 4/5/24. As a percentage of DPZ's recent stock price of $443.90, this dividend works out to approximately 0.34%, so look for shares of Dominos Pizza Inc. to trade 0.34% lower — all else being equal — when DPZ shares open for trading on 3/14/24. Similarly, investors should look for XEL to open 1.03% lower in price and for CPK to open 0.56% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DPZ, XEL, and CPK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ):



Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL):



Chesapeake Utilities Corp. (Symbol: CPK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.36% for Dominos Pizza Inc., 4.14% for Xcel Energy Inc, and 2.24% for Chesapeake Utilities Corp..

In Tuesday trading, Dominos Pizza Inc. shares are currently off about 0.2%, Xcel Energy Inc shares are up about 3.7%, and Chesapeake Utilities Corp. shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

