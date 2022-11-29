Ex-Dividend Reminder: Dominion Energy, Perrigo and Baxter International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/1/22, Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D), Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO), and Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Dominion Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6675 on 12/20/22, Perrigo Company plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 12/20/22, and Baxter International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 1/3/23. As a percentage of D's recent stock price of $59.72, this dividend works out to approximately 1.12%, so look for shares of Dominion Energy Inc to trade 1.12% lower — all else being equal — when D shares open for trading on 12/1/22. Similarly, investors should look for PRGO to open 0.82% lower in price and for BAX to open 0.53% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for D, PRGO, and BAX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D):



Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO):



Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.47% for Dominion Energy Inc, 3.28% for Perrigo Company plc, and 2.11% for Baxter International Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Dominion Energy Inc shares are currently down about 1.5%, Perrigo Company plc shares are down about 0.9%, and Baxter International Inc shares are down about 0.4% on the day.

