Ex-Dividend Reminder: Dominion Energy, Bank of America and Piper Sandler Companies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/2/23, Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D), Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC), and Piper Sandler Companies (Symbol: PIPR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Dominion Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6675 on 3/20/23, Bank of America Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 3/31/23, and Piper Sandler Companies will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 3/17/23. As a percentage of D's recent stock price of $55.72, this dividend works out to approximately 1.20%, so look for shares of Dominion Energy Inc to trade 1.20% lower — all else being equal — when D shares open for trading on 3/2/23. Similarly, investors should look for BAC to open 0.64% lower in price and for PIPR to open 0.40% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for D, BAC, and PIPR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D):



Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC):



Piper Sandler Companies (Symbol: PIPR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.79% for Dominion Energy Inc, 2.57% for Bank of America Corp, and 1.60% for Piper Sandler Companies.

In Tuesday trading, Dominion Energy Inc shares are currently off about 1.1%, Bank of America Corp shares are up about 0.2%, and Piper Sandler Companies shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

