Ex-Dividend Reminder: Dollar General, Roper Technologies and Mastercard

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/8/24, Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG), Roper Technologies Inc (Symbol: ROP), and Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Dollar General Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.59 on 1/23/24, Roper Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 1/23/24, and Mastercard Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.66 on 2/9/24. As a percentage of DG's recent stock price of $131.28, this dividend works out to approximately 0.45%, so look for shares of Dollar General Corp to trade 0.45% lower — all else being equal — when DG shares open for trading on 1/8/24. Similarly, investors should look for ROP to open 0.14% lower in price and for MA to open 0.16% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DG, ROP, and MA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG):



Roper Technologies Inc (Symbol: ROP):



Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.80% for Dollar General Corp, 0.56% for Roper Technologies Inc, and 0.63% for Mastercard Inc.

In Thursday trading, Dollar General Corp shares are currently off about 6.5%, Roper Technologies Inc shares are down about 0.7%, and Mastercard Inc shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

