Ex-Dividend Reminder: Dole, Jack in the Box and Camping World Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/13/23, Dole plc (Symbol: DOLE), Jack in the Box, Inc. (Symbol: JACK), and Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Dole plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 1/4/24, Jack in the Box, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 12/28/23, and Camping World Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 12/29/23. As a percentage of DOLE's recent stock price of $11.84, this dividend works out to approximately 0.68%, so look for shares of Dole plc to trade 0.68% lower — all else being equal — when DOLE shares open for trading on 12/13/23. Similarly, investors should look for JACK to open 0.55% lower in price and for CWH to open 0.53% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DOLE, JACK, and CWH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Dole plc (Symbol: DOLE):



Jack in the Box, Inc. (Symbol: JACK):



Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.70% for Dole plc, 2.21% for Jack in the Box, Inc., and 2.14% for Camping World Holdings Inc.

In Monday trading, Dole plc shares are currently off about 1.2%, Jack in the Box, Inc. shares are up about 1.1%, and Camping World Holdings Inc shares are up about 2.5% on the day.

