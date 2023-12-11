News & Insights

Markets
DOLE

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Dole, Jack in the Box and Camping World Holdings

December 11, 2023 — 10:13 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/13/23, Dole plc (Symbol: DOLE), Jack in the Box, Inc. (Symbol: JACK), and Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Dole plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 1/4/24, Jack in the Box, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 12/28/23, and Camping World Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 12/29/23. As a percentage of DOLE's recent stock price of $11.84, this dividend works out to approximately 0.68%, so look for shares of Dole plc to trade 0.68% lower — all else being equal — when DOLE shares open for trading on 12/13/23. Similarly, investors should look for JACK to open 0.55% lower in price and for CWH to open 0.53% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DOLE, JACK, and CWH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Dole plc (Symbol: DOLE):

DOLE+Dividend+History+Chart

Jack in the Box, Inc. (Symbol: JACK):

JACK+Dividend+History+Chart

Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH):

CWH+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.70% for Dole plc, 2.21% for Jack in the Box, Inc., and 2.14% for Camping World Holdings Inc.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Monday trading, Dole plc shares are currently off about 1.2%, Jack in the Box, Inc. shares are up about 1.1%, and Camping World Holdings Inc shares are up about 2.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 ETFs With Notable Inflows
 EFC Next Dividend Date
 SWK Split History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DOLE
JACK
CWH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.