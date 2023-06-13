Ex-Dividend Reminder: Dole, DT Midstream and DTE Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/15/23, Dole plc (Symbol: DOLE), DT Midstream Inc (Symbol: DTM), and DTE Energy Co (Symbol: DTE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Dole plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 7/6/23, DT Midstream Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.69 on 7/15/23, and DTE Energy Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.9525 on 7/15/23. As a percentage of DOLE's recent stock price of $13.59, this dividend works out to approximately 0.59%, so look for shares of Dole plc to trade 0.59% lower — all else being equal — when DOLE shares open for trading on 6/15/23. Similarly, investors should look for DTM to open 1.40% lower in price and for DTE to open 0.86% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DOLE, DTM, and DTE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Dole plc (Symbol: DOLE):



DT Midstream Inc (Symbol: DTM):



DTE Energy Co (Symbol: DTE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.36% for Dole plc, 5.61% for DT Midstream Inc, and 3.45% for DTE Energy Co.

In Tuesday trading, Dole plc shares are currently off about 0.2%, DT Midstream Inc shares are up about 0.2%, and DTE Energy Co shares are down about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.