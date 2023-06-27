Ex-Dividend Reminder: DigitalBridge Group, SL Green Realty and EastGroup Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/29/23, DigitalBridge Group Inc (Symbol: DBRG), SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG), and EastGroup Properties Inc (Symbol: EGP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. DigitalBridge Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 7/17/23, SL Green Realty Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.2708 on 7/17/23, and EastGroup Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.25 on 7/14/23. As a percentage of DBRG's recent stock price of $12.83, this dividend works out to approximately 0.08%, so look for shares of DigitalBridge Group Inc to trade 0.08% lower — all else being equal — when DBRG shares open for trading on 6/29/23. Similarly, investors should look for SLG to open 0.97% lower in price and for EGP to open 0.74% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DBRG, SLG, and EGP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

DigitalBridge Group Inc (Symbol: DBRG):



SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG):



EastGroup Properties Inc (Symbol: EGP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.31% for DigitalBridge Group Inc, 11.70% for SL Green Realty Corp, and 2.94% for EastGroup Properties Inc.

In Tuesday trading, DigitalBridge Group Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, SL Green Realty Corp shares are down about 1.5%, and EastGroup Properties Inc shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

