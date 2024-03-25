Ex-Dividend Reminder: DigitalBridge Group, Essential Properties Realty Trust and EPR Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/27/24, DigitalBridge Group Inc (Symbol: DBRG), Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: EPRT), and EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. DigitalBridge Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 4/15/24, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.285 on 4/12/24, and EPR Properties will pay its monthly dividend of $0.285 on 4/15/24. As a percentage of DBRG's recent stock price of $18.55, this dividend works out to approximately 0.05%, so look for shares of DigitalBridge Group Inc to trade 0.05% lower — all else being equal — when DBRG shares open for trading on 3/27/24. Similarly, investors should look for EPRT to open 1.11% lower in price and for EPR to open 0.69% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DBRG, EPRT, and EPR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

DigitalBridge Group Inc (Symbol: DBRG):



Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: EPRT):



EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.22% for DigitalBridge Group Inc, 4.44% for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc, and 8.26% for EPR Properties.

In Monday trading, DigitalBridge Group Inc shares are currently down about 4.3%, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc shares are down about 0.9%, and EPR Properties shares are down about 1% on the day.

