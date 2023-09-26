Ex-Dividend Reminder: DigitalBridge Group, Acadia Realty Trust and LXP Industrial Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/28/23, DigitalBridge Group Inc (Symbol: DBRG), Acadia Realty Trust (Symbol: AKR), and LXP Industrial Trust (Symbol: LXP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. DigitalBridge Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 10/16/23, Acadia Realty Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 10/13/23, and LXP Industrial Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 10/16/23. As a percentage of DBRG's recent stock price of $16.95, this dividend works out to approximately 0.06%, so look for shares of DigitalBridge Group Inc to trade 0.06% lower — all else being equal — when DBRG shares open for trading on 9/28/23. Similarly, investors should look for AKR to open 1.22% lower in price and for LXP to open 1.35% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DBRG, AKR, and LXP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

DigitalBridge Group Inc (Symbol: DBRG):



Acadia Realty Trust (Symbol: AKR):



LXP Industrial Trust (Symbol: LXP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.24% for DigitalBridge Group Inc, 4.90% for Acadia Realty Trust, and 5.41% for LXP Industrial Trust.

In Tuesday trading, DigitalBridge Group Inc shares are currently off about 0.5%, Acadia Realty Trust shares are down about 0.8%, and LXP Industrial Trust shares are down about 0.9% on the day.

