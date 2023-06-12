Ex-Dividend Reminder: Digital Realty Trust, Synovus Financial and StepStone Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/14/23, Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR), Synovus Financial Corp (Symbol: SNV), and StepStone Group Inc (Symbol: STEP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Digital Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.22 on 6/30/23, Synovus Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 7/3/23, and StepStone Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 6/30/23. As a percentage of DLR's recent stock price of $103.75, this dividend works out to approximately 1.18%, so look for shares of Digital Realty Trust Inc to trade 1.18% lower — all else being equal — when DLR shares open for trading on 6/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for SNV to open 1.21% lower in price and for STEP to open 0.80% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DLR, SNV, and STEP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR):



Synovus Financial Corp (Symbol: SNV):



StepStone Group Inc (Symbol: STEP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.70% for Digital Realty Trust Inc, 4.86% for Synovus Financial Corp, and 3.21% for StepStone Group Inc.

In Monday trading, Digital Realty Trust Inc shares are currently off about 0.5%, Synovus Financial Corp shares are up about 1.1%, and StepStone Group Inc shares are trading flat on the day.

