Ex-Dividend Reminder: Dick's Sporting Goods, Willis Towers Watson Public and National Fuel Gas

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/27/24, Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS), Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co (Symbol: WTW), and National Fuel Gas Co. (Symbol: NFG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.10 on 4/12/24, Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.88 on 4/15/24, and National Fuel Gas Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.495 on 4/15/24. As a percentage of DKS's recent stock price of $221.24, this dividend works out to approximately 0.50%, so look for shares of Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc to trade 0.50% lower — all else being equal — when DKS shares open for trading on 3/27/24. Similarly, investors should look for WTW to open 0.32% lower in price and for NFG to open 0.95% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DKS, WTW, and NFG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS):



Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co (Symbol: WTW):



National Fuel Gas Co. (Symbol: NFG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.99% for Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc, 1.29% for Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co, and 3.82% for National Fuel Gas Co..

In Monday trading, Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc shares are currently down about 1.5%, Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co shares are down about 0.5%, and National Fuel Gas Co. shares are down about 1.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Top Stocks Held By Andreas Halvorsen

 SON Average Annual Return

 AGBA Average Annual Return



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.