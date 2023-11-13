Ex-Dividend Reminder: Diamondback Energy, HF Sinclair and Chesapeake Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/15/23, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG), HF Sinclair Corp (Symbol: DINO), and Chesapeake Energy Corp. (Symbol: CHK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Diamondback Energy, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.84 on 11/24/23, HF Sinclair Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 12/5/23, and Chesapeake Energy Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.575 on 12/6/23. As a percentage of FANG's recent stock price of $157.66, this dividend works out to approximately 0.53%, so look for shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. to trade 0.53% lower — all else being equal — when FANG shares open for trading on 11/15/23. Similarly, investors should look for DINO to open 0.84% lower in price and for CHK to open 0.72% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FANG, DINO, and CHK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG):



HF Sinclair Corp (Symbol: DINO):



Chesapeake Energy Corp. (Symbol: CHK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.13% for Diamondback Energy, Inc., 3.35% for HF Sinclair Corp, and 2.89% for Chesapeake Energy Corp..

In Monday trading, Diamondback Energy, Inc. shares are currently trading flat, HF Sinclair Corp shares are trading flat, and Chesapeake Energy Corp. shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

