News & Insights

Markets
FANG

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Diamondback Energy, HF Sinclair and Chesapeake Energy

November 13, 2023 — 10:21 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/15/23, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG), HF Sinclair Corp (Symbol: DINO), and Chesapeake Energy Corp. (Symbol: CHK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Diamondback Energy, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.84 on 11/24/23, HF Sinclair Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 12/5/23, and Chesapeake Energy Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.575 on 12/6/23. As a percentage of FANG's recent stock price of $157.66, this dividend works out to approximately 0.53%, so look for shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. to trade 0.53% lower — all else being equal — when FANG shares open for trading on 11/15/23. Similarly, investors should look for DINO to open 0.84% lower in price and for CHK to open 0.72% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FANG, DINO, and CHK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG):

FANG+Dividend+History+Chart

HF Sinclair Corp (Symbol: DINO):

DINO+Dividend+History+Chart

Chesapeake Energy Corp. (Symbol: CHK):

CHK+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.13% for Diamondback Energy, Inc., 3.35% for HF Sinclair Corp, and 2.89% for Chesapeake Energy Corp..

In Monday trading, Diamondback Energy, Inc. shares are currently trading flat, HF Sinclair Corp shares are trading flat, and Chesapeake Energy Corp. shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 PCYC Insider Buying
 TFFP Historical Stock Prices
 PCMI Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FANG
DINO
CHK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.