Ex-Dividend Reminder: Diageo, BorgWarner and Monarch Casino & Resort

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/29/24, Diageo plc (Symbol: DEO), BorgWarner Inc (Symbol: BWA), and Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (Symbol: MCRI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Diageo plc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $1.62 on 4/17/24, BorgWarner Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 3/15/24, and Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 3/15/24. As a percentage of DEO's recent stock price of $152.76, this dividend works out to approximately 1.06%, so look for shares of Diageo plc to trade 1.06% lower — all else being equal — when DEO shares open for trading on 2/29/24. Similarly, investors should look for BWA to open 0.36% lower in price and for MCRI to open 0.44% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DEO, BWA, and MCRI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Diageo plc (Symbol: DEO):



BorgWarner Inc (Symbol: BWA):



Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (Symbol: MCRI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.12% for Diageo plc, 1.46% for BorgWarner Inc, and 1.76% for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Diageo plc shares are currently up about 0.3%, BorgWarner Inc shares are off about 0.8%, and Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. shares are off about 1.2% on the day.

