News & Insights

Markets
DB

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Deutsche Bank, Macerich and Blue Owl Capital

May 16, 2023 — 02:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/18/23, Deutsche Bank AG (Symbol: DB), Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC), and Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A (Symbol: OWL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Deutsche Bank AG will pay its annual dividend of $0.30 on 5/22/23, Macerich Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 6/2/23, and Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 5/31/23. As a percentage of DB's recent stock price of $10.56, this dividend works out to approximately 2.84%, so look for shares of Deutsche Bank AG to trade 2.84% lower — all else being equal — when DB shares open for trading on 5/18/23. Similarly, investors should look for MAC to open 1.79% lower in price and for OWL to open 1.38% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DB, MAC, and OWL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Deutsche Bank AG (Symbol: DB):

DB+Dividend+History+Chart

Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC):

MAC+Dividend+History+Chart

Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A (Symbol: OWL):

OWL+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.84% for Deutsche Bank AG, 7.14% for Macerich Co, and 5.51% for Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A.

In Tuesday trading, Deutsche Bank AG shares are currently off about 0.7%, Macerich Co shares are off about 0.2%, and Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A shares are off about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 DVR Historical Stock Prices
 SHW Insider Buying
 VICI Dividend Growth Rate

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DB
MAC
OWL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.