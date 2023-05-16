Ex-Dividend Reminder: Deutsche Bank, Macerich and Blue Owl Capital

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/18/23, Deutsche Bank AG (Symbol: DB), Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC), and Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A (Symbol: OWL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Deutsche Bank AG will pay its annual dividend of $0.30 on 5/22/23, Macerich Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 6/2/23, and Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 5/31/23. As a percentage of DB's recent stock price of $10.56, this dividend works out to approximately 2.84%, so look for shares of Deutsche Bank AG to trade 2.84% lower — all else being equal — when DB shares open for trading on 5/18/23. Similarly, investors should look for MAC to open 1.79% lower in price and for OWL to open 1.38% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DB, MAC, and OWL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Deutsche Bank AG (Symbol: DB):



Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC):



Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A (Symbol: OWL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.84% for Deutsche Bank AG, 7.14% for Macerich Co, and 5.51% for Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A.

In Tuesday trading, Deutsche Bank AG shares are currently off about 0.7%, Macerich Co shares are off about 0.2%, and Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A shares are off about 0.6% on the day.

